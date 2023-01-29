Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.