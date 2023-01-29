Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.
Crown Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
