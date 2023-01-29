Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

