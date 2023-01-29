Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

