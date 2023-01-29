CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 644.0 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

CTTOF stock remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

