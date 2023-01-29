CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, CUBE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $33.70 million and approximately $887.83 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

