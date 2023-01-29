Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $11.86 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cullman Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

