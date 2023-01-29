D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,193 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -323.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

