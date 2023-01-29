D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

