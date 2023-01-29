D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

