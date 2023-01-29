D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,340 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 215,125 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 55.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atlas by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.