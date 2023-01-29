D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,756 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $195.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

