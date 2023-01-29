D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

