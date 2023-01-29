D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.08.

NYSE:DHI opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

