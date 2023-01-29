Dai Hits 1-Day Volume of $106.51 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and approximately $106.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,838,857,658 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

