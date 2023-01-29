Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $265.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

