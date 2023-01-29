Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 0.4 %
DARE opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
