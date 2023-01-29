DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,798.02

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $12,798.02 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00406442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

