Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $144,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

