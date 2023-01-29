Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.87.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
