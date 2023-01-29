DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) vs. Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Critical Survey

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Grasim Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $49.13 billion 0.85 $2.35 billion $1.38 19.42 Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. Grasim Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DENSO has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DENSO and Grasim Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 4.39% 5.62% 3.40% Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18%

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. DENSO pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grasim Industries pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, Plasmacluster ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, driver status monitors, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy. The Cement segment provides grey cement, white cement, and allied products. The Financial Services segment is responsible for the non-bank financial services, life insurance services, housing finance, private equity, equity and commodity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance. The Others segment relates to textiles, insulators, agri-business and solar power. The company was on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

