Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,374.29

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $65.68 million and $59,374.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00021546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,021.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00392722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00801828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00094236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00574922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00189387 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,241,417 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

