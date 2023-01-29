Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of G1A stock opened at €41.26 ($44.85) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.58.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

