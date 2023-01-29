Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.24) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,088. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

