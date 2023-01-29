Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after buying an additional 679,991 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after buying an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DVN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.