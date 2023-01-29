dForce USD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $169.99 million and approximately $3,473.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00401766 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00029121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01022098 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,389.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

