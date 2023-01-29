digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

digitiliti Price Performance

Shares of DIGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 35,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. digitiliti has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

