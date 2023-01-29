digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
digitiliti Price Performance
Shares of DIGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 35,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. digitiliti has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About digitiliti
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on digitiliti (DIGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.