Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 172,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,403. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

