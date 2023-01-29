Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
DHCNI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.