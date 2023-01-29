Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

DHCNI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

