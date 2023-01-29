Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $189.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.