Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 7,381 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

