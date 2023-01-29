Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 1,540 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 238.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 56,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 118,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.