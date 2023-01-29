Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.