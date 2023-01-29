Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVSU. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $425,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

