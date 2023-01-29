Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.58.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

