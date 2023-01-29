Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 71,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP opened at $169.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

