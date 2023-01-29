Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 166 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.60 and its 200 day moving average is $445.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

