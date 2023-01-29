Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

