Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0128

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $41.55 million and approximately $41,955.99 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,253,793,978 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,253,424,246.599839 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01351759 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $53,311.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.