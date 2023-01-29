DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Price Performance

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 44,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,963. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44. DLH has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About DLH

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.