Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

