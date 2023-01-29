Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
DORM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $93.50. 59,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,595. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
