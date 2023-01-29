DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.20% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 10,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

