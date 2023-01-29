Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover Announces Dividend

Shares of DOV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 975,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $171.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

