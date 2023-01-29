Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -206.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,985,000 after acquiring an additional 687,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

