Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %
DPMLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
