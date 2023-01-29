DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

