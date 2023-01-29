Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DYN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 192,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.07.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

