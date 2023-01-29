DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.12

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.00. DynTek shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

DynTek Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

About DynTek

(Get Rating)

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.