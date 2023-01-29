EAC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,001.54 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. EAC has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $7,001.54 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00404220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03508064 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,105.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

