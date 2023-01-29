Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.5 %
EXP stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.