Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

EXP stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

