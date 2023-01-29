Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.
