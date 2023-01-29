Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

